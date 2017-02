Related Coverage Woman shot in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say they have identified a person of interest in a shooting that injured a woman in northern Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on Dublin Boulevard just west of Academy Boulevard. The victim told police she was driving westbound on Dublin when she was shot by someone in the car behind her. She was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her back.

Police said they have identified a person of interest in the shooting. They said the shooting “appears to be the result of an isolated road rage incident” and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).