MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the woman who pulled a purse off another woman’s shoulder at a convenience store Sunday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened just before 3 p.m. at the Loaf ‘N Jug at Manitou Avenue and Highway 24. The victim told police she was walking to her car when a younger woman walked past her, and she felt someone pulling on her purse. The suspect ripped the purse from her, causing her to fall. The suspect then ran to a waiting SUV and left.

Police said a man was driving the SUV, which may have been a white BMW X5 with temporary Colorado plates.

Anyone with information on this crime or any related crimes is asked to call dispatch at 719-390-5555.