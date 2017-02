Related Coverage Man arrested, charged after detectives link him to sexual encounter with teen at Memorial Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at Memorial Hospital last year pled guilty Monday.

Matthew Wilson pled guilty to felony enticement of a child and misdemeanor sex assault.

Wilson was arrested on October 10, after evidence connected him to the sexual assault.

Memorial Hospital said Wilson was suspended after the incident, and was fired at the time of his arrest. His role at the hospital did not involve direct contact with patients.

He will be sentenced May 15.