FLORENCE, Colo. — The man in the middle of a bomb scare in Florence that closed nearby roads and prompted some evacuations Monday morning has been arrested.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ryan Hendricks.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Highway 115 north of Kwik Stop in Penrose after a caller reported a car without headlights following them for about 5 miles.

Deputies found the car on Highway 115 near 4th Street. When they attempted to make a traffic stop, the car fled westbound on 4th Street then crashed into a power pole near 4th and B Streets, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Hendricks was driving the car; he fled the area on foot.

Deputies searched the area but weren’t able to immediately locate him.

A little over two hours later just after 5 a.m., deputies were called back to the area after a caller reported a man matching Hendricks’ description in their barn.

Authorities say Hendricks surrendered and was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

After learning Hendricks may have explosives in his home, the Florence Police Department and Pueblo County Bomb Squad searched his home after obtaining a warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office says no active explosive devices were found at the home.

The Florence Police Department will have separate charges pending the outcome of the search warrant and their investigation.

Previously closed roads were reopened and those asked to evacuate their homes as a precaution were allowed back to the area around 1 p.m.

Hendricks is being held at the Fremont County Jail on a no bond hold for a total 14 charges including impersonating a peace officer, first degree trespass, second degree burglary, animal cruelty and reckless endangerment.