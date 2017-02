Hyundai Motor America, an official sponsor of the NFL, threw a Super Bowl party at a U.S. military base in Zagan, Poland, complete with TVs, food and drinks.

Three soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division – Sgt. Richard Morrill, SPC Erik Guerrero and Cpl. Trista Strauch – were selected by the military to watch the game in a special way.

Cpl. Strauch and Sgt. Morrill are both from Colorado Springs.

They got to watch the game in individual 360-degree immersive pods that made them feel like they were right there in Hyundai’s luxury box at NRG Stadium.

What they didn’t know was that they’d be virtually connected to their families back homes.

Hyundai officials say three broadcast systems created high-resolution spherical videos that allowed the soldiers to feel surrounded by their loved ones attending the game. The satellite video and audio streams allowed the families to communicate with each other in real time.

The ‘live’ commerical ran after the final whistle in the first commercial break right after the end of the game.

Watch the video to see the reactions of the soldiers as they enter their pods and suddenly find themselves surrounded by their loved ones.