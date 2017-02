FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A former athletic coach at Cañon City High School was arrested Monday on the charge of sexual assault on a child.

Officials say 24-year-old Austin Randall Trahern was employed as a part-time athletic coach at the time of the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said Trahern’s arrest stemmed from an investigation by authorities after it was reported that Trahern had engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

Since his arraignment, Trahern has been released on a personal recognizance bond of $1,000.