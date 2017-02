COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for suspects after two convenience stores were robbed early Monday morning.

Police said the first robbery happened just before 3:30 a.m. at the new Kum & Go at Research Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive. Four armed suspects took cash, other items from the store, and the clerk’s car. Officers are now looking for the car, a silver late-model Mazda 3 with temporary tags.

The second robbery happened just after 5 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of South Hancock Avenue and East Costilla Street. Police said four or five suspects stole cash and then ran toward Memorial Park.

There’s no word on whether the two robberies were related.