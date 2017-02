COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Centennial State has ranked in the top 10 most pet-friendly states in America.

SafeWise released their annual report Monday, considering the most recent 2015 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, The Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF) and other online pet resources.

The full list (and a few fun facts about each state) are:

Maine

The Pine Tree State has no breed restrictions, 76 dog-friendly beaches, hiking trails and dog parks and nearly 1,000 pet-friendly hotels. Virginia

Over 2,500 veterinarians practice in this southern state and its state legislation has made this state the 19th best in the country for its anti-cruelty laws. Arizona

This is the 10th best state in the country for its percentage of no-kill shelters and 11th for its strict anti-cruelty laws. It also has 629 pet-friendly businesses and over 900 pet-friendly hotels. Oklahoma

The Sooner State is the fourth-safest state in America for pets. Nationally, it has the 17th best anti-cruelty laws. It also has 33 dog parks and pet-friendly trails and 93 dog-friendly restaurants. Colorado

Pets in the Centennial State can run and play in 200 pet-friendly trails across the state known for an average of 300 days of sunshine. The state also touts 1,900 veterinarians. Oregon

The Beaver State boasts over 200 dog-friendly trails, beaches and parks as well as 240 pet-friendly businesses. Massachusetts

The state has over 1,600 veterinarians to keep pets in ideal health and 208 dog-friendly hiking trails, beaches and parks. As of 2017, pit bulls are the only restricted breed in Massachusetts. Kansas

Besides its ban on pit bulls and rottweilers, humans and their beloved animals can enjoy 38 trails and beaches, stay in 370 hotels and more. About 30 percent of its animal shelters are no-kill and provide homeless pets with respite until they find forever homes. Rhode Island

Rhode Island has designated 27 beaches and rails statewide as pet-friendly and comes in 7th in the nation for animal protection. It also ranks as the state with the best overall health and wellness factors for pets. Washington

Although some of its cities ban pit bulls, a lot of the state welcomes pets in parks, restaurants, hotels and more, ranking it as the 13th state with best anti-cruelty laws.

To standardize their findings, analysts at SafeWise studied each data set against every 1,000 residents. They looked at factors that directly affect animal safety like the number of animal shelters, no-kill shelters, and animal cruelty laws and weighted them 20 percent. They also looked at wellness factors like the number of veterinarians and dog parks and gave them a weight of 10 to 15 percent. Lastly, they factored in elements like pet-friendly businesses, hotels and restaurants and weighted them with 5 percent. Total from each state were tallied to determine the list.