EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A dozen individuals – 11 from Colorado Springs and 1 from Fort Collins – have been indicted on charges of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA) and other charges including burglary, theft, criminal mischief, money laundering and computer crimes for their involvement in a multi-state cell phone theft ring and fencing operation, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The indictment covers a series of burglaries between June 29 and August 10, 2015 throughout Colorado and New Mexico. The burglaries involved a total of 25 cell phone stores and over $325,000 in merchandise.

Officials say the Grand Jury handed down a 79-count indictment against 12 individuals – two of whom were juveniles at the time of their alleged offenses – on January 12, 2017.

According to the indictment, the defendants worked together to break into 25 cell phone stores in Colorado and New Mexico and steal cell phones during the burglaries.

Additionally, it states that the cell phones were then resold to unsuspecting customers through Ebay and other means by CT Electronics and GT Electronics.

The indicted individuals include 31-year-old Carlos Trejo, 21-year-old Halat Gozeh, 35-year-old Erric Carolina, 23-year-old Antivius Crowder, 21-year-old Isaiah Pickett, 22-year-old Dominic Daniels, 24-year-old Demetrius Jefferson, 21-year-old Elyce Schmidt, 22-year-old Cameron Sprenger, 25-year-old Devante Hunter and two juveniles.

Officials say all individuals are in custody at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on bonds ranging from $50,000 to $500,000.

The Colorado Springs Police Department led the over year-long investigation and was assisted by the investigators from the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and other city police departments and sheriff’s offices.