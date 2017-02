COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car Saturday night in Colorado Springs.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on North Academy Boulevard south of Woodmen Road.

Police say the pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to cross Academy Boulevard outside of a crosswalk.

The pedestrian, who is not being identified at this time, was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this case. The driver was not cited, according to authorities.

Northbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard at York Road were closed for around two hours as police investigated.