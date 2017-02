PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting Saturday night in the south side of Pueblo.

Police were called to the area of Small Avenue and Acero Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a suspicious vehicle, which turned out to be stolen. Police dealt with the call and left the area.

Officers were called back to the same area less than two hours later around 12:15 a.m. to try to locate a wanted person.

According to authorities, officers found an occupied vehicle parked on Small Avenue. The suspect backed his vehicle into a police car before driving forward and hitting another parked car.

Police say the driver aimed his car at the officers. The officers then fire their weapons, fatally hitting the suspect.

The incident has been turned over to the 10th Judicial District.

The investigation is ongoing.