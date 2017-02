BACA COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal two-car crash about two miles west of Springfield.

It happened Saturday just after 5 p.m. on Highway 160.

Troopers say 54-year-old Adrian Bloomfield of Springfield was hauling an oversized load on a 1993 International Flatbed Truck eastbound on the highway when it hit a 2008 Ford Mustang driven by 68-year-old Richard Montgomery of Pritchett.

Pritchett was traveling westbound when he collided with the truck’s load, which was protruding into the westbound lane, according to officials.

Montgomery suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash; Bloomfield was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.