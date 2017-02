COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Do you ever get that uneasy feeling when you’re shopping or dining out worrying you might not be in a safe place?

Sunday, we found out which locations may not be the safest by analyzing where Colorado Springs Police had to visit most often in 2016.

Three of the top five most visited addresses are Walmart’s.

One at Palmer Park and Powers boulevards, one on south 8th street, and the one on East Platte ave. near Academy blvd.

The number one location for the most police calls in 2016 is the Walmart on east Platte with 1108, so we went to shoppers to see how bad the problem is.

This Walmart has a lot of frequent shoppers.

“I am not really surprised. I see police here all the time,” said shopper Cindy Hair.

She shops at this store around 4 times a week.

The main thing she sees is shoplifting.

“I’ve actually witnessed somebody running out of the store after they had stolen some knives,” said Hair.

While people in that Walmart parking lot reflect back on this information, some said it makes them want to get in their car faster after shopping.

“I try and park closest to the front as you can, but you just kinda have to be aware of your surroundings and who may be following you out, or hanging around your car,” said Hair.

Greg Noble lives in the surrounding area.

He said the number of calls at this store is most likely linked back to the overall crime rate in his neighborhood.

“You hear gunshots all the time. There’s a lot of crime going on in this neighborhood,” said Noble.

For their part, Walmart is doing something.

Their front door customer hosts are trained in shoplifting prevention, but Greg said they don’t help, so he just has to get used to the crime that comes with the store.

“Most Walmart’s there’s crime; shoplifting. We’re never going to get around that,” said Noble.

Even with the high number of calls the people we talked to said it won’t impact where they shop.

The rest of the top five locations:

#2 Memorial Hospital – 1400 E Boulder St.

#3 Walmart – 1575 Space Center Dr.

#4 Walmart – 707 S 8th st.

# 5 Memorial Park – 1605 E Pikes Peak