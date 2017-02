Related Coverage Denver library collecting Women’s March memorabilia

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds gathered outside City Hall on Saturday to once again voice their opposition to Trump’s immigration policy.

However, they are happy to hear other leaders are standing up to the White House.

“I applaud judges who do their jobs and protect people and allow them to come into our country especially with the vetting process is so rigorous already so it’s ridiculous that they haven’t been able to come in and that people have been, their families have been ripped apart,” said one woman who attended the rally.

Large protests are also underway for a second straight weekend in New York, Maryland, Florida and even overseas in Paris and London.