COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sunday, February 5 may be Super Bowl Sunday, but there’s another special holiday observed, especially in the FOX21 newsroom.

Today is National Weatherperson’s Day!

It’s a day to honor all individuals in the fields of meteorology, weather forecasting and broadcast meteorology.

Today (and everyday) we remember and appreciate the hard work of our phenomenal weather team – Justin Chambers, Jeff Womack, Dee Cortez and Maddie Kirker – who all work hard to bring the very best to the table.

From covering breaking weather in below freezing temperatures to showing you the sunny skies above Pikes Peak on a hot, summer day, they’re always ready and willing to go above and beyond!

Thank you to our team and all meteorologists everywhere for all you do.