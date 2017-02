COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are investigating whether or not alcohol played a factor in a early Sunday crash that left a Colorado Springs police officer injured.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Pikes Peak and Nevada Avenues.

Police say the driver of the truck, 22-year-old Whitney Huskin, was traveling east on Pikes Peak Avenue and hit the police car, which was traveling southbound on Nevada Avenue.

The officer was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Huskin was evaluated for DUI.

The intersection was closed for nearly three hours as police investigated.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.