COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A death investigation is underway after police found the body of a man inside a motor home on fire Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Santa Fe Street near South Prospect Street just before 7:30 p.m. after reports of a motor home fire.

At the scene, firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames and while trying to suppress the fire, they found the body of the man inside the home.

This is an active investigation.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.