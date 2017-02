HOUSTON — FOX21’s Alison Mastrangelo met up with Lisa Moran from Colorado Springs Saturday.

Moran was the second runner-up for Team Draft’s 2016 Lung Cancer Survivors Super Bowl Challenge.

She won a trip to Houston to get a behind the scenes tour of the events and attend the NFL Honors Awards.

“My cheeks hurt because I can’t stop smiling, we are here but earlier we were at the stadium, we got to go inside and see what happens behind the scenes to make the Super Bowl happen,” said Moran. “The money is going to go to lung cancer research, and my testimony is lung cancer [that’s] why I am still alive today.”

“We are fighting for people, that means making sure they have support for their cancer journey, knowing they are educated and empowered, but also making sure they are uplifted, and they are enjoying themselves,” said founder Chris Draft. “They are smiling because this is a hard journey and we have to be able to do that.”

So far, Moran has raised $7,500.

>> If you’d like to donate, click here.