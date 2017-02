PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania man ate more than 400 chicken wings at Wing Bowl 25, an annual eating competition in Philadelphia.

A total 10,000 wings were cooked for the competitors to chow down; eating 409 of them was a contestant who goes by Notorious B.O.B.

Notorious says this contest is the one he’s dreamed of winning since he was a little kid.

“When you come out on top, you’re holding the big blank check, its a good day at the office,” he said.

This isn’t the first competition win for Notorious B.O.B.

He says he has had past victories eating 20 pounds of grits and lots of chowder.