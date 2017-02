COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Houston may be hosting Super Bowl LI this year, but authorities closer to home are gearing up for another DUI enforcement period.

Law enforcement agencies across the state will conduct heightened traffic enforcement this weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road with another “Heat is On” DUI enforcement period.

Statewide, officers arrested 325 suspected DUI drivers during last year’s Super Bowl weekend.

On average, a DUI can cost more than $13,500, considering fines, legal fees and increased insurance costs.