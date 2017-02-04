Facebook celebrates 13th birthday

Mark Zuckerberg
FILE - In this March 25, 2015, file photo, CEO Mark Zuckerberg gestures while delivering the keynote address at the Facebook F8 Developer Conference in San Francisco. Zuckerberg said Tuesday, Sept. 15, Facebook may finally be getting a button that lets you quickly express something beyond a "like." (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Happy Birthday, Facebook!

The social media site celebrates its 13th birthday Saturday.

Mark Zuckerberg, along with co-founders Dustin Moskovitz, Chris Hughes and Eduardo Saverin, launched the web site on February 4, 2004 on the campus of Harvard University.

Back then, it was known as “The Facebook.”

The company moved to California within 6 months of its launch date.

Facebook currently touts 1.9 billion users, with more than 65 million businesses using the site to connect with customers.

