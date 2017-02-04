Facebook celebrates 13th birthday

Back then, it was known as “The Facebook.”
MENLO PARK, Calif. — Happy Birthday, Facebook!
The social media site celebrates its 13th birthday Saturday.
Mark Zuckerberg, along with co-founders Dustin Moskovitz, Chris Hughes and Eduardo Saverin, launched the web site on February 4, 2004 on the campus of Harvard University.
The company moved to California within 6 months of its launch date.
Facebook currently touts 1.9 billion users, with more than 65 million businesses using the site to connect with customers.
