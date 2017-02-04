Denver Zoo gets new addition to tiger family

Back then, it was known as “The Facebook.”
They get to watch the big game Monday.
Sponsored by:
DENVER, Colo. — Denver Zoo’s newest member, Nikita the tiger, is getting used to her brand new home.
She just moved into “The Edge,” a new exhibit for the tigers that will open to the public in March.
The Edge will bring guests closer than ever to the zoo’s tigers.
Zoo officials say you’ll be so close it will feel like you are surrounded by them.
Advertisement
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.