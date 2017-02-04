Denver Zoo gets new addition to tiger family

Published:

DENVER, Colo. — Denver Zoo’s newest member, Nikita the tiger, is getting used to her brand new home.

She just moved into “The Edge,” a new exhibit for the tigers that will open to the public in March.

The Edge will bring guests closer than ever to the zoo’s tigers.

Zoo officials say you’ll be so close it will feel like you are surrounded by them.

 

