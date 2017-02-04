Colorado’s favorite Super Bowl food is…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pizza? Wings? Nachos?

According to savings web site Offer, the Centennial State’s favorite game day food is wings.

Favorite pizza topping? Black olives. Favorite wing sauce? Buffalo. Favorite dip? Guacamole.

>> Click here to see how Colorado compared with other states’ favorite foods.

Over 1,000 people were surveyed to find the top Super Bowl party foods and snacks of football fans across the nation. Data was populated through a survey conducted by Google Consumer Insights of over 1,000 respondents between January 27 to January 29.

The average consumer plans on spending around $37 for Super Bowl-related expenses, according to the survey.

Here are the results!

Favorite Super Bowl Foods

Pizza
AP photo
  1. Pizza (42.7 percent)
  2. Wings (36.5 percent)
  3. Nachos (32.8 percent)
  4. Dip (27.1 percent)
  5. BBQ (17.1 percent)
  6. Chili (15.6 percent)
  7. Other (2.9 percent)

 

 

Favorite Pizza Toppings

  1. Pepperoni (47.1 percent)
  2. Cheese (46.2 percent)
  3. Sausage (31.4 percent)
  4. Mushroom (27.8 percent)
  5. Onion (19 percent)
  6. Black Olive (17.6 percent)
  7. Other (6.9 percent)

 

Favorite Wing Sauces

  1. Buffalo (36 percent)
  2. BBQ (35 percent)
  3. Garlic Parmesan (23 percent)
  4. Teriyaki (21 percent)
  5. Lemon Pepper (15 percent)
  6. Extra Hot (14 percent)
  7. Other (4 percent)

 

Favorite Super Bowl Dips

Food Super Bowl Food Science
This photo taken Jan. 24, 2010 shows guacamole. Brown guacamole is nobody?s favorite at a Super Bowl party. To keep it looking and tasting fresh you need to slow the oxidation of the avocado and adding a bit of acid, such as lime juice, will do just that. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
  1. Guacamole (30.6 percent)
  2. Ranch (24.4 percent)
  3. Queso (23.8 percent)
  4. Spinach (21.7 percent)
  5. Buffalo Chicken (17.2 percent)
  6. 7-Layer (13.9 percent)
  7. Other (2.9 percent)

 

What are some of your favorite game day foods? Share with us in the comments below.

