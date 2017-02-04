Colorado’s favorite Super Bowl food is…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pizza? Wings? Nachos?

According to savings web site Offer, the Centennial State’s favorite game day food is wings.

Favorite pizza topping? Black olives. Favorite wing sauce? Buffalo. Favorite dip? Guacamole.

Over 1,000 people were surveyed to find the top Super Bowl party foods and snacks of football fans across the nation. Data was populated through a survey conducted by Google Consumer Insights of over 1,000 respondents between January 27 to January 29.

The average consumer plans on spending around $37 for Super Bowl-related expenses, according to the survey.

Here are the results!

Favorite Super Bowl Foods

Pizza (42.7 percent) Wings (36.5 percent) Nachos (32.8 percent) Dip (27.1 percent) BBQ (17.1 percent) Chili (15.6 percent) Other (2.9 percent)

Favorite Pizza Toppings

Pepperoni (47.1 percent) Cheese (46.2 percent) Sausage (31.4 percent) Mushroom (27.8 percent) Onion (19 percent) Black Olive (17.6 percent) Other (6.9 percent)

Favorite Wing Sauces

Buffalo (36 percent) BBQ (35 percent) Garlic Parmesan (23 percent) Teriyaki (21 percent) Lemon Pepper (15 percent) Extra Hot (14 percent) Other (4 percent)

Favorite Super Bowl Dips

Guacamole (30.6 percent) Ranch (24.4 percent) Queso (23.8 percent) Spinach (21.7 percent) Buffalo Chicken (17.2 percent) 7-Layer (13.9 percent) Other (2.9 percent)

