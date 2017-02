CORTEZ, Colo. — Authorities are asking for your help finding a boy that went missing Thursday, February 2.

Police say 11-year-old Abel Lujan never returned from school. His family searched for him and he was reported to law enforcement Friday around 10 p.m.

He is described as a white male, 3 feet 8 inches, weighing 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a jacket with green, yellow and red colors.

If you have any information, contact the Cortez Police Department at 970-565-8441.