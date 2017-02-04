Astronauts aboard International Space Station celebrate Super Bowl LI

Published: Updated:

Astronauts on board the International Space Station are celebrating the Super Bowl.

They were sent jerseys from every team so they could pick their favorite, and they even tossed around a football in zero gravity – spiraling over 564,000 yards.

The astronauts did the math and say the football was traveling over 8,000 yards per second through space.

However, they’ll have to wait a little longer than you do to find out who wins the big game.

They get to watch it on Monday.

 

