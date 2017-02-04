Astronauts aboard International Space Station celebrate Super Bowl LI

Back then, it was known as “The Facebook.”
Astronauts on board the International Space Station are celebrating the Super Bowl.
They were sent jerseys from every team so they could pick their favorite, and they even tossed around a football in zero gravity – spiraling over 564,000 yards.
The astronauts did the math and say the football was traveling over 8,000 yards per second through space.
However, they’ll have to wait a little longer than you do to find out who wins the big game.
They get to watch it on Monday.
