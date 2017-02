PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested for the sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute.

Police arrested 20-year-old Michael Apodaca on Tuesday, January 24 after authorities searched a home in the 1700 block of Quillian Avenue near Baystate Avenue and recovered evidence.

Detectives in the Special Victims Unit started investigating Apodaca on January 11.

He has been booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.