"Fog, frost and snow at the Garden of the Gods this afternoon. So much beauty around us." - Carol McCallister

Above the clouds on Cheyenne Mountain Thursday. / Roger Perales - FOX21 News

"There's nothing like icy, snow-covered pine cones and needles! ❤ The trees are flocked today...and I'm loving it!" - Cindy Kuhn

"This photo was taken on southbound I-25 just north of Monument Hill Thursday around 4 pm. 28 degrees and sunny on the north side. 7 degrees and dense fog on the south side. Drove right into the fog bank." - Steve Pearson

"A look of the day just before 1:00 p.m. from the Garden of the Gods. This is North Gateway rock at the east entrance. The rangers did a great job clearing the roads." - Larry Marr