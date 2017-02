FORT CARSON, Colo. — The 282nd Engineer Company, 244th Engineer Battalion is finally home.

For some off these reserve soldiers, it’s their first deployment.

“I can finally breathe easy that he’s safe,” said Sharon Boerner, whose son returned home.

For others like SFC Harvey Hoffman, it’s his third and the first time meeting his granddaughter.

“All mine are grown up, so it’s nice having these little ones around here,” Hoffman said.

“It’s nice to see him again, it’s really nice,” his wife, Paula Hoffman, said.

One woman got a major surprise from her boyfriend of five years, but he needed his mother’s help.

“He says, ‘well, I need a ring size’ and he called me about 9:30 in the morning, ‘I need it by 11.’ So, got to get that for him,” Boerner said.

Then he got down on one knee.

“He’s joking and of course he chose the most opportune time to surprise me,” said Misha Putnam.

“I knew I was going to propose to her, I just didn’t know when and I decided to get the ring when we were going through demob. And I just decided this would be the right time to do it in front of my family away from home, and do it in front of them,” SPC. Ronald Boerner said.

But keeping it a secret was challenging.

“If known about it for a couple of weeks since he was in Texas at Fort Bliss. And yeah, it’s been hard keeping it from her ’cause we’ve grown over the year,” Boerner said.