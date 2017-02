COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for the man who robbed a northern Colorado Springs bank Friday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Chase Bank on North Academy Boulevard just north of Woodmen Road. The suspect left on foot. He is described as a white man wearing a green sweater and a blue scarf.

