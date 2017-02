PINE, Colo. — Investigators are looking for information after a man was found seriously injured in a ditch near Pine early Friday morning.

Police said the man was found in the area of Meadows Drive and Highway 74. That’s just south of Staunton State Park.

The man was treated for his injuries at a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

Troopers are now trying to determine what happened. They’d like to talk to anyone who was in the area between 1:45 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday and may have information about the incident. Anyone with information should call dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1A170665.