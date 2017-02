COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in northeastern Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on Dublin Boulevard just west of Academy Boulevard. Police said someone fired a gun into a car, hitting a woman sitting inside.

Police said the woman has life-threatening injuries.

Police said they’re working to gather information about the suspect.

