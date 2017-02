PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo man has been sentenced to federal prison after he used a gun in a December 2015 home invasion, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Daniel Garcia, 28, of Pueblo was sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison, followed by three years on supervised release.

Garcia pled guilty in October to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors said in December 2015, Garcia broke into a home, pistol whipped a man, and fired a gun to threaten the other residents. One of the victims knew Garcia and identified him to Pueblo police.

On January 25, police went to a home to arrest Garcia. While they were outside, officers saw Garcia bend over and hide something under a bed. Police searched the home and found a pistol under the bed. Ballistic testing confirmed it was the same gun used in the December home invasion.

Prosecutors said Garcia was a felon and therefore prohibited from owning a firearm.