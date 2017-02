Related Coverage Black Hills Energy warns of scammers posing as utility employees

FALCON, Colo. — Mountain View Electric Association is warning residents about two recent incidents in which scammers pretended to be utility employees.

The utility said in one incident, the scammer called a utility customer and asked the customer to pay the bill using a prepaid Visa card. When the customer said the call sounded like a scam, the caller threatened to shut off the power.

In the second incident, two men went to a customer’s door and told him they were contracted through the utility and needed to check the electrical panel inside his home.

The utility offered the following reminders to residents:

Mountain View does not require a specific type of payment for account balances.

If you want to pay your bill over the phone, you’ll be transferred to an automated pay-by-phone system.

Mountain View doesn’t require access to electrical panels inside homes.

Legitimate Mountain View employees wear Mountain View clothing, carry Mountain View identification badges, and drive Mountain View vehicles.

If you want to verify the person on the phone or at your door is a Mountain View employee, call the utility at 1-800-388-9881.

Don’t assume the name and number on your caller ID are legitimate. Caller IDs can be spoofed.

Don’t share your personal information, including date of birth, social security number, or banking account information.

Don’t wire money to someone you don’t know.

Don’t click links or call numbers in unexpected emails or texts, especially if they ask for your account information.