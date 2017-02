COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Judge Neil Gorsuch could soon become only the second judge in our state’s history to become a member of the nation’s highest court.

We sat down with Mayor John Suthers, the former state Attorney General, to get a better sense of who Gorsuch is.

Gorsuch has been in the 10th district federal court of appeals since 2006.

He went to Columbia University in Manhattan, graduated from Harvard Law School, and went to Oxford.

He’s relatively young at 49 years old.

Gorsuch would fill the seat of Antonin Scolia, which has been vacant for eleven months, because republicans refused to confirm former President Barrack Obama’s pick, Merrick Garland.

The question is; will democrats try to do something similar to block President Trump’s nomination.

“The democrats will have a hard time complaining about anything, other than he’s too conservative,” said Mayor John Suthers.

Suthers said he doesn’t know Gorsuch personally, but they were professional acquaintances.

Overall, his reputation is as a family man, but on the bench, “Gorsuch is an interpretivist. He believes that we look at the language of the constitution, attempt to decipher what the founders meant,” said Suthers.

From there, he would make decisions on things that are much different now, because of technology.

With the seat of Antolin Scalia being vacant for 11 months, Suthers said this move makes sense from the Trump administration.

“He’s exactly what the president said he would choose. A very disciplined, conservative jurist,” said Suthers.

If approved, he would be part of a 5-4 conservative majority, which could mean a major difference in the next ten to fifteen years, but just because he’s conservative doesn’t mean he’ll always vote that way.

“It’s all going to be based on his reading of the constitution,” said Suthers.

Suthers said Gorsuch would be very similar to one other former Supreme Court justice.

“If judge Gorsuch is approved he can be expected to be very much on the lines of Justice Scalia,” said Suthers.

With possible religious freedom cases, and abortion rights cases, potentially coming in front of the Supreme Court; his nomination could mean a big change for Americans.