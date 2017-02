COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is offering two kids-only WildNights on Valentine’s Day weekend.

The events are for children ages 5 and up and include a pizza party, s’mores, crafts, two tours of the zoo, and the opportunity to meet the animals up close.

The events start at 6 p.m. February 10 and February 11. Parents must pick up their children at 8 a.m. the next morning. The cost is $50.75 per child for members and $60.75 for non-members.

>> Visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo resident to learn more and register.