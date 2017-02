COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — February is off to a lucky start for one lottery player in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Lottery said a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue. The winner matched 5 out of 5 numbers, but did not match the Powerball, in the February 1 drawing.

The February 1 winning Powerball numbers were 9, 43, 57, 60, and 64. The Powerball was 10.

Another winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Glenwood Springs. Whoever bought that ticket also won $1 million in the February 1 drawing.