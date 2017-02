COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A minivan driver was arrested for DUI after she ran a red light and caused a crash Wednesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Fountain Boulevard and Circle Drive. Police said the driver tried to turn left on a red light and was hit by an SUV.

Police said the driver, Marjorie Akpik, was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver of the SUV was hospitalized. There’s no word on his condition.