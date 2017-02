PUEBLO, Colo. — A vigil in honor and remembrance of Kelsie Schelling will be held this weekend.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 4 in the parking lot of the southside Walmart located at 4080 West Northern Avenue in Pueblo.

Police say this is the area Schelling was last known to have been the night of her disappearance on February 4, 2013.

Pueblo police will also be placing purple ribbons on department vehicles.

Officials say the investigation is still active and ongoing as the CBI works in conjunction with members of the Pueblo Police Department.

Authorities and the family of Schelling are asking for anyone with any information to call Captain Eric Bravo at 719-320-6049 or Agent Kevin Torres at 719-250-8690. If you’d like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 542-7867.