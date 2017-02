PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Zoo is offering special ticket prices for kids the entire month of February.

Admission for kids ages 17 and under will be $5 per visit (regularly priced at $10 to $11). Admission for adults is $12.

The zoo, which houses over 400 animals and 120 species including favorites such as lions, otters and penguins, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Exhibit buildings close 30 minutes before zoo closing.

