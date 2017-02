Your Personal Assistant burglary suspects View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Surveillance image shows a man accused of burglarizing a Colorado Springs business five times in six months. / Colorado Springs Police Department Surveillance image shows a man accused of burglarizing a Colorado Springs business five times in six months. / Colorado Springs Police Department Surveillance image shows a man accused of burglarizing a Colorado Springs business five times in six months. / Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for two men who they say burglarized a Colorado Springs business five times over the past six months.

The burglaries happened at Your Personal Assistant on Academy Boulevard near the intersection with Union Boulevard. The most recent burglary was early Monday morning.

Police said the suspects broke in while the business was closed and stole cash each time. Evidence suggests the same suspects were involved in all the burglaries.

Police said the suspects are both white men in their late teens or early 20s. Photos of the suspects are available above.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).