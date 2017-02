COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Parents say they’re concerned to hear of another student being struck by a car.

A young teen continues to recover after being struck at the intersection of Potter Drive and Maxwell Road, near Mitchell High School.

This is the second auto-pedestrian accident involving children.

Four young elementary school children were hit at a crosswalk nearly three weeks ago as they were walking to James Monroe Elementary School.

“In the evening there’s quite a few speeding through. I don’t know what the speed limit is, probably 25 to 30, but they’re faster than that,” said Delores Stutzman, who lives near the area.

But Emily Lueck, who used to live in the area says she’s seen both drivers and high schoolers at fault in the past.

She says unlike younger children, a junior at Mitchell High School should be more aware of their surroundings.

“I feel the high schooler should have been stopping at the intersection, looking all around to see if there was cars and following the basic laws of the road; if there’s a car, you don’t cross the road, you know, you could get hit by a car,” Lueck said.

Police say the 15-year-old was running diagonally across this intersection when the car struck him, leaving the driver to perform CPR.

“We have to pay attention while we’re driving and along with pedestrians, we have to pay attention when we’re on sidewalks, or we’re crossing intersections to make sure that we just take a moment to look both ways before we enter into intersections,” said Lt. Howard Black, public information officer for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

While Lueck says she feels for the family and would be an emotional wreck if the same thing happened to her young daughter, she says safety on the road is a shared responsibility.

“The drivers definitely need to slow down and be more careful of the students, but the students need to have more respect for the people in the cars because they’re in cars and obviously if you’re going to be disrespectful and running out in the road, and not watching for cars there’s going to be that one instance where somebody is not paying attention enough and they’re going to hit you,” Lueck said.

Police say the teen was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious, life-threatening injuries.

They add speed and alcohol do not seem to be a factor and the driver was cooperative with police.

Although the investigation is ongoing, police say it appears the driver had the right of way.