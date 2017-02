COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews responding to a fire at the Emerald Tower apartments Wednesday night now say it’s under control.

Crews responded to the fire at the complex located at 107 West Cheyenne Road around 9 p.m.

Just after 10 p.m. fire department officials said the fire was under control and crews were ventilating individual floors.

