HOUSTON, Texas — As the Falcons and Patriots prepare for the biggest game of their lives, FOX21’s Alison Mastrangelo found another Colorado connection.

This time, it’s on Atlanta’s team.

As a Colorado kid, Ben Garland says he always dreamed of going to the Air Force Academy and then playing in the NFL.

Now that he’s reached his goals, he wants other kids who might be watching to never give up and pursue their passions.

“I would say no matter who you are, go for it. If that’s your dream, chase it with everything you’ve got. I mean, you are going to have to work your tail off and work as hard as you can, but that’s the beauty of it, everybody can work hard,” Garland said. “I’ve seen people that are smaller make it, taller make it, but it’s the people that work hard and continue to work at and have the ability to go on further, and there are people that have a lot more talent, and there are a lot of guys at home right now, that are way more talented than me, I was kinda goofy long and not that athletic, I work my tail off and I’m still here and a lot of those guys are not.”