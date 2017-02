COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than 9,600 District 11 students are brought to and from school every day, according to district officials.

The annual Love the Bus program was founded in 2007 and coordinated by the American School Bus Council (ASBC).

It’s celebrated all throughout February in school districts across America as a way to raise awareness and appreciation for the hundreds of thousands school bus drivers who transport over 26 million school children to and from school each day.

It’s also an opportunity for parents and kids to learn more about the safety and environmental benefits of school bus transportation.

“We want to honor the bus drivers that safely take the children in District 11,” said Cheryl Weaver, Operation Manager of District 11 Transportation. “Love the Bus is a great opportunity to thank the people that protect our most precious cargo – our children – and serve as role models on the 120 school buses that transport District 11 students to and from school each day.”

To help celebrate, parents, teachers and kids are encouraged to share stories on the program website about their favorite bus drivers and make interactive Valentine’s Day cards to email or print and give to their bus driver.

Throughout February, the American School Bus Council and its members will host local events across the United States to educate parents and children about school bus safety.

>> Click here to learn more.