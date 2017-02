COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs intersection is closed due to a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said the crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Potter Drive and Maxwell Road. That’s in a neighborhood just south of Mitchell High School.

The road is closed in all directions at the intersection.

Police said the pedestrian was seriously injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.