PUEBLO, Colo. — Black Hills Energy is warning of scammers posing as utility employees to access customers’ homes.

The scammers tell residents they need to check electrical equipment in or around their homes.

The utility said its employees wear shirts with a Black Hills logo and carry company-issued photo IDs. They also drive Black Hills Energy-marked vehicles.

If you’re not sure if the person at your door is a utility employee, call Black Hills Energy’s 24-hour emergency line at 800-794-8989. Employees will gladly wait outside while you call to verify their identity.