PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Three people have been arrested after deputies discovered 230 marijuana plants at a Pueblo County home.

Deputies said the grow was at a home on Daniel Road. Investigators searched the home and two outbuildings and found 230 plants in various stages of growth.

Police said one of the suspects, 36-year-old Enrique Saavedra, was living at the home with his wife, 33-year-old Nicole Saavedra. Enrique Saavedra told deputies he had recently moved from Utah to Colorado to take care of the grow for a man he met through a mutual friend. Nicole Saavedra told deputies she had moved here two weeks ago to help her husband.

A third suspect, 47-year-old Enrique Cancio, told deputies the plants belonged to him, but he was growing them for medicinal purposes. Deputies said Cancio was unable to provide documentation to support a medical grow operation.

Enrique Saavedra and Nicole Saavedra were both charged with cultivation of marijuana and conspiracy. Cancio was arrested for cultivation of marijuana, marijuana possession with intent to distribute, and conspiracy.