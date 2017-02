Related Coverage Behind-the-scenes at 2017 Super Bowl Opening Night

HOUSTON, Texas — As the big game gets closer, the Falcons and the Patriots are back to work getting ready for Sunday.

While both teams say they are trying to treat this as a normal week, there is a lot more on the line and they are looking for any edge they can get.

FOX21’s Alison Mastrangelo set out to learn what players on both teams are doing to prepare for the biggest game of their lives.

“My mission was to try [and] find the personalities inside these big football stars, so I went around asked some of them if they had any superstitions and a fun fact that most of us wouldn’t know about them,” Mastrangelo said.

Some of the answers may surprise you.