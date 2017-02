COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — North Middle School is offering their students a chance to be bilingual.

It’s part of the International Baccalaureate Program, which has a special focus on international-mindedness.

The program incorporates that through multilingualism, intercultural understanding and global engagement.

Teachers say it allows students to learn about and respect the world beyond their own community.

North Middle School enrolls students in three languages – Spanish, French and Chinese – previewing each one before choosing what they’d like to learn.

“I think it’s really good because then we get to decide for ourselves what we want to learn for a second language,” said 8th grader Mahima Chiles. “And part of the IB program is that we also have Chinese as an option, so, that was really good for me ’cause I love Chinese.”

North Middle School also holds a number of clubs and other programs that supports international-mindedness, including Multicultural Book Club and National History Day.