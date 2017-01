Related Coverage Three arrested for illegal marijuana grow in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are asking for your help finding a wanted man and teen in Pueblo.

Authorities say 20-year-old Mario Ruben Lopez and 17-year-old Alissa Ramos were last seen in a white four-door car with an orange stripe down both sides.

Lopez has two felony warrants for his arrest – a no bond warrant for identity theft and the other for dangerous drugs / possession of a controlled substance.

Police believe Ramos is running with Lopez. She is wanted as a person of interest in a theft case and also for a welfare check.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call police at 719-553-2502. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.